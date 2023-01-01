Loughcrew Gardens incorporates 2.5 hectares of lawns, terraces and herbaceous borders along with a lime avenue, yew walk, canal and 'grotesque grotto' with tortured pillars, frescoes and fantasy sculptures. There's also a medieval moat, a tower house and St Oliver Plunkett's family church, plus a daily opening cafe in a log-built lodge, where you can pick up a key for Cairn T. Advance reservations are essential for its adventure centre, which incorporates an assault course, archery, a zipline and a climbing wall.