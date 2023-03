At Carnbane East, Cairn T is 35m in diameter, with numerous carved stones. One of its outlying kerbstones, the Hag’s Chair, is covered in gouged holes, circles and other markings.

Light pierces the chamber on the spring and autumn equinoxes, when Heritage Ireland guides are in attendance; guides are also here in summer. Otherwise, pick up the key to enter the passageway from the cafe at Loughcrew Gardens (bring a torch), or book a tour with the Loughcrew Megalithic Centre.