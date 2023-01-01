Aughnacliffe Dolmen

Thought to date back 5000 years, this astonishing portal dolmen is one of the three biggest in Ireland, with a height of 2m and two capstones, one almost 3m in length. It's tricky to find: from Aughnacliffe, 22km northeast of Longford town, head 200m north from the petrol station, where you'll see a signposted pedestrian pathway on the road's eastern side. Along this 350m-long track, you'll pass through several wooden gates (close them behind you!) to reach the dolmen.