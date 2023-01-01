14 Henrietta Street

Why you should go

Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250 years. Part museum, part community archive, it covers the magnificent elegance of upper-class life in the 1740s to the destitution of the early 20th century, when the house was occupied by 100 tenants living in near squalor. It is sometimes referred to as the ‘tenement museum’ although it covers a lot more history than that.

Tickets and other practicalities

Access is by 75-minute guided tour only, which means visitors get the benefit of lots of interesting detail. Adult tickets are €9 with concessions available. It is fully wheelchair accessible but it is advised to contact them beforehand if you have mobility requirements. They also regularly host history talks about the local area (currently held online).