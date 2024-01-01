Home to Dublin’s legal profession (and where barristers are still trained), King’s Inns occupies a classical building constructed by James Gandon between 1795 and 1817 on Constitution Hill, with Francis Johnston chipping in with the cupola. A fine example of Georgian public architecture, the building itself is, alas, only open to members and their guests.
