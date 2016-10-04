Welcome to Wexford Town

A fine example of the contrasts conjured up by the economic boom and bust of the last few decades, Wexford's claustrophobic maze of medieval streets is lined with a mixture of old-time pubs, posh boutiques, boarded-up buildings and modern steel-and-glass facades. The town's rich and bloody history includes being founded by the Vikings and nearly obliterated by Oliver Cromwell.

