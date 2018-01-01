Welcome to Tralee
Founded by the Normans in 1216, Tralee has a long history of rebellion. In the 16th century the last ruling earl of the Desmonds was captured and executed here. His head was sent to Elizabeth I, who spiked it on London Bridge. The Desmond castle once stood at the junction of Denny St and the Mall, but any trace of medieval Tralee that survived the Desmond Wars was razed during the Cromwellian period.
Elegant Denny St and Day Pl are the oldest parts of town, with 18th-century Georgian buildings, while the Square, just south of the Mall, is a contemporary open space.
3-Day Tour of Southern Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin to Killarney- Tour starts 8.30am. Leave the city and head south west into the lush green Irish countryside. Pass the River Liffey on the way to the imposing Rock of Cashel, once the seat of the Kings of Munster. Through the Golden Vale to Blarney Castle in the rebel county of Cork. Now’s your chance to give the stone a big juicy smacker to get the legendary ‘gift of the gab’. You will now realize your guide has kissed the stone many, many times. Tonight is in the party town of Killarney.Day 2: Killarney to Ennis- Today it’s all about breathtaking scenery and adventure. Spend the day exploring the dramatic Dingle Peninsula and you will be taken to the edge of the ancient world. Stop at the stunning Coumeennole Beach then on through Tralee into County Clare. Spend the night in Ennis where the pubs are filled with locals playing traditional Irish music. (B)Day 3: Ennis to Dublin- Today brave the heights and soak up the dramatic views at the Cliffs of Moher that tower high above the wild Atlantic Ocean. Afterwards, explore the weird and magical world of the Burren, Ireland’s lunar landscape and home to fairies and leprechauns! Visit Galway, Ireland’s cultural capital and festival city before returning to Dublin at approximately 5.30pm. (B)
Private Guided Tour of Dingle Peninsula from Tralee
Start your tour visiting the famous Inch beach, which is famous for movie scenes and it's long stretch strand and visit the Minard Castle.Continue on through Ireland's greatest coastal drive, the curvy Slea Head peninsula. Witness some panoramic views of the Blasket Islands and the scattered rocks.Explore the Blasket centre in the heart of Dunquin learning about the life and times of these trully magnificent islanders. OR continue with a magnificent half hour walk called Siuloid na Cille along the Wild Atlantic Way. Continue your tour with a visit to one of the most iconic monastic sites located in the Dingle Peninsula, the Gallarus Oratory. When you arrive in Dingle town you can choose between taking a harbour cruise along the mouth of Dingle Bay to see Ireland most famous mammal, Fungi the Dolphin, or just sit back , relax and enjoy the fresh seafood dishes and local craft beers served by many of the local cosy pubs.Conclude your tour back in Killarney.On your tour:Create your own individual tourTravel off the beaten trackGo at your own paceStop off when you wantLearn about the local historyVisit local bars & restaurantsEnjoy a quality serviceChoose many outdoor adventures
Dingle Peninsula Walk - Hike Tour From Tralee
(This walk is optional - there is plenty to see and do if you do not wish to take part in the walk - just notify your driver guide prior to departure)Tour Highlights: Stroll along Inch Strand – one of Irelands most beautiful beachesSlea Head driving route – wonderful scenery and fascinating historySuiloid na Cille – The peninsulas most scenic walking routeGaze out upon spectacular landscapesExperience the wild nature of IrelandDingle Town – vibrant & colourful streets and relaxing harbourConnor Pass* – Irelands highest mountain road* Travelling the Connor Pass road will only depend on vehicle size used & weather conditions
Dingle Slea Head Day Tour from Tralee
Start your guided tour with a stroll along the Inch Strand and visit some of Ireland's most beautiful beaches. Receive insights from your guide about Irish culture, local myths and legends. Witness the wonderful scenery and fascinating history of the Slea Head driving route before visiting the Ionaid Na Blascoid, Ireland's most historic island. Learn about the fascinating life and times of this old Gaelic community people who lived on the edge of Europe , and isolated from the rest of the world. Enjoy a panoramic view from Conor Pass*, Ireland's highest mountain road and arrive in Dingle Town, with it's vibrant and colourful streets and relaxing harbor. *The Connor Pass drive will depend on the vehicle size used that day.
8-Day West of Ireland Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – Macroom, County CorkHead into the wild countryside of West Cork. See Curragh Racecourse and stop to explore the Rock of Cashel, a fascinating Celtic Cathedral near Cork (entry at own expense). Lunch in Blarney, then follow the River Lee to Gougane Barra.Overnight: 3-star Gougane Barra Hotel Day 2: Macroom – Beara Peninsula – Kenmare (B)Explore the Beara Peninsula at leisure. Walk along Bant-y Bay or stroll to Glengarriff to spot seals. Lunch in McCarthy's Bar; depart for Kenmare for dinner and music. Overnight: 3-star Coachman Inn or The Brass Lantern Day 3: Kenmare – Ring of Kerry – Portmagee, County Kerry (B)Morning free time, then depart for the Ring of Kerry route on the Iveragh Peninsula. Stop for walks on sandy beaches framed by the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range, and walk along the Old Kenmare Road in Killarney National Park. Visit a sheep farm and explore a Celtic ring at Staigue Fort. Barbecue on Derrynane Beach (own expense).Overnight: 3-star The Moorings GuesthouseDay 4: Portmagee – Ring of Kerry – Dingle (B)Drive to Dingle Bay; choose activities at your own expense. Lunch at Tom Crean’s South Pole Inn, and then arrive in the tiny town of Dingle.Overnight: 3-star Dingle Bay Hotel Day 5: Dingle (B)Day at leisure in Dingle and the surrounding peninsula. Perhaps take a tour of the Dingle Peninsular to Slea Head – Ireland’s most westerly point, or walk to Dun Chaoin Harbour. Overnight: 3-star Dingle Bay Hotel Day 6: Dingle – Tralee or Listowel -- Ennistymon, County Clare (B)Travel along Conor Pass and cross River Shannon by ferry to reach County Clare. Take lunch at leisure in Tralee or Listowel, the tour Listowel Castle. Overnight: 3-star The Cliffs of Moher HotelDay 7: Ennistymon – Galway Bay or Aran Islands – Connemara (B)Explore Galway Bay by ferry with your guide, or explore the Aran Islands independently by ferry from nearby Doolin. Head north through the Burren before visiting Poulnabrone Dolmen, a Megalithic tomb. Visit Kinvarra village to see Dunguire Castle and pass through the Mamturk Mountains. Opt to walk through the Connemara National Park or visit Kylemore Abbey (own expense).Overnight: 3-star Abbeyglen Castle HotelDay 8: Connemara – Killary Harbour – Galway – Dublin (B)Travel toward Galway, where you'll walk along the Famine Trail on the shore of Killary Harbour, or stroll along the shores of Lake Corrib. Free time in Galway. On the route back, pass through County Mayo, Roscommon, Longford and Meath before a stop at Locke’s Whiskey Distillery. Arrive back in Dublin in the early evening.