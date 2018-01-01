Welcome to Bandar Abbas

Strategically positioned overlooking the Strait of Hormoz and the entrance to the Persian Gulf, Bandar Abbas, known to most Iranians simply as ‘Bandar’, is the capital of Hormozgan province and home to Iran’s busiest port. Although Bandar isn’t blessed with many must-see sights, it's much more than a transport hub for Qeshm or Hormoz Islands. It's a lively city with a great bazaar, an appealing fish market, and plenty of atmosphere.