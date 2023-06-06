Esfahan

Shah Mosque

Overview

Esfahan is Iran’s top tourist destination for good reason. Its profusion of tree-lined boulevards, Persian gardens and important Islamic buildings gives it a visual appeal unmatched by any other Iranian city, and the many artisans working here underpin its reputation as a living museum of traditional culture. Walking through the historic bazaar, over the picturesque bridges and across the Unesco-listed central square are sure to be highlights of a holiday.

Must-see attractions

    Masjed-e Shah

    Esfahan

    This elegant mosque, with its iconic blue-tiled mosaics and its perfect proportions, forms a visually stunning monument at the head of Esfahan's main…

    Masjed-e Jameh

    Esfahan

    The Jameh complex is a veritable museum of Islamic architecture while still functioning as a busy place of worship. Showcasing the best that nine…

    Naqsh-e Jahan (Imam) Square

    Esfahan

    Hemmed on four sides by architectural gems and embracing the formal fountains and gardens at its centre, this wondrous space is a spectacle in its own…

    Bazar-e Bozorg

    Esfahan

    One of Iran’s most historic and fascinating bazaars, this sprawling covered market links Naqsh-e Jahan (Imam) Sq with the Masjed-e Jameh. At its busiest…

    Nazhvan Cultural & Recreational Resort

    Esfahan

    This huge park on the outskirts of Esfahan encompasses a large complex of attractions that makes a pleasant contrast to Esfahan's intense city experience…

    Kakh-e Chehel Sotun

    Esfahan

    Built as a pleasure pavilion and reception hall, using the Achaemenid-inspired talar (columnar porch) style, this beautifully proportioned palace is…

    Masjed-e Sheikh Lotfollah

    Esfahan

    Punctuating the middle of the arcades that hem Esfahan's largest square, this study in harmonious understatement complements the overwhelming richness of…

    Kelisa-ye Vank

    Esfahan

    Built between 1648 and 1655 with the encouragement of the Safavid rulers, Kelisa-ye Vank in the Armenian neighbourhood of Jolfa is the historic focal…

Articles

Latest stories from Esfahan

Art

Off the beaten track: Iran's best kept secrets

Oct 10, 2017 • 5 min read

