In the centre of Meybod, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the…
Around Yazd
There are two popular local excursions from Yazd: the long Kharanaq, Chak Chak and Meybod loop (whole day) to the northeast of the city, and the shorter Zein-o-din, Saryazd and Fahraj loop (around half a day) to the southeast. Both are most rewarding as part of a tour or with a private driver-guide.
Explore Around Yazd
- Narin Castle
In the centre of Meybod, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the…
- MMeybod Yakhchal
Recently restored, this magnificent 400-year-old structure (one of the most impressive icehouses in Iran) dominates the north-facing part of the street,…
- PPir-e-Sabz Fire Temple
The Pir-e-Sabz fire temple forms the main focus of interest at Chak Chak. Source of the drops of water after which this pilgrimage site is named, the…
- ZZeilo Museum
Housed within Meybod's old caravanserai, the Zeilo Museum is dedicated to the hand-looming of prayer rugs. Some fine examples date back to the 16th…
- PPigeon Tower
Despite first impressions, this beautifully restored tower was not military in purpose but dedicated to something altogether more prosaic: it is a pigeon…
- SSaryazd Fortress
This wonderful old castle was once used as a giant safety deposit box for the protection of grains, jewellery and other valuables. The fortifications are…
- MMasjed-e Jameh
The mosque’s internal courtyard, vaulted sanctuary and arcades date from the Sassanid period, although its cylindrical clay minaret is more recent – built…
- GGate of Farafar
This ancient structure, standing on the edge of Yazd, is of disputed origin. Estimated to be at least 1000 years old, it may represent the only remaining…
- PPost House
Next to the caravanserai, this 300-year-old building served as a way station on postal routes. Fibreglass horses and mannequins illustrate the various…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Around Yazd.
See
Narin Castle
In the centre of Meybod, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the…
See
Meybod Yakhchal
Recently restored, this magnificent 400-year-old structure (one of the most impressive icehouses in Iran) dominates the north-facing part of the street,…
See
Pir-e-Sabz Fire Temple
The Pir-e-Sabz fire temple forms the main focus of interest at Chak Chak. Source of the drops of water after which this pilgrimage site is named, the…
See
Zeilo Museum
Housed within Meybod's old caravanserai, the Zeilo Museum is dedicated to the hand-looming of prayer rugs. Some fine examples date back to the 16th…
See
Pigeon Tower
Despite first impressions, this beautifully restored tower was not military in purpose but dedicated to something altogether more prosaic: it is a pigeon…
See
Saryazd Fortress
This wonderful old castle was once used as a giant safety deposit box for the protection of grains, jewellery and other valuables. The fortifications are…
See
Masjed-e Jameh
The mosque’s internal courtyard, vaulted sanctuary and arcades date from the Sassanid period, although its cylindrical clay minaret is more recent – built…
See
Gate of Farafar
This ancient structure, standing on the edge of Yazd, is of disputed origin. Estimated to be at least 1000 years old, it may represent the only remaining…
See
Post House
Next to the caravanserai, this 300-year-old building served as a way station on postal routes. Fibreglass horses and mannequins illustrate the various…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Around Yazd
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.