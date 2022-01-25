©Michal Knitl/Alamy Stock Photo

Around Yazd

There are two popular local excursions from Yazd: the long Kharanaq, Chak Chak and Meybod loop (whole day) to the northeast of the city, and the shorter Zein-o-din, Saryazd and Fahraj loop (around half a day) to the southeast. Both are most rewarding as part of a tour or with a private driver-guide.

Explore Around Yazd

  • Narin Castle

    In the centre of Meybod, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the…

  • M

    Meybod Yakhchal

    Recently restored, this magnificent 400-year-old structure (one of the most impressive icehouses in Iran) dominates the north-facing part of the street,…

  • P

    Pir-e-Sabz Fire Temple

    The Pir-e-Sabz fire temple forms the main focus of interest at Chak Chak. Source of the drops of water after which this pilgrimage site is named, the…

  • Z

    Zeilo Museum

    Housed within Meybod's old caravanserai, the Zeilo Museum is dedicated to the hand-looming of prayer rugs. Some fine examples date back to the 16th…

  • P

    Pigeon Tower

    Despite first impressions, this beautifully restored tower was not military in purpose but dedicated to something altogether more prosaic: it is a pigeon…

  • S

    Saryazd Fortress

    This wonderful old castle was once used as a giant safety deposit box for the protection of grains, jewellery and other valuables. The fortifications are…

  • M

    Masjed-e Jameh

    The mosque’s internal courtyard, vaulted sanctuary and arcades date from the Sassanid period, although its cylindrical clay minaret is more recent – built…

  • G

    Gate of Farafar

    This ancient structure, standing on the edge of Yazd, is of disputed origin. Estimated to be at least 1000 years old, it may represent the only remaining…

  • P

    Post House

    Next to the caravanserai, this 300-year-old building served as a way station on postal routes. Fibreglass horses and mannequins illustrate the various…

