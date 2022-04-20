Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
West Lombok
As the economy of West Nusa Tenggara grows, west Lombok's biggest city, Mataram, grows along with it. Meanwhile the famed beach resort Senggigi continues in a 1990s time warp. The greatest allure is southwest of Lembar port, where the peninsula bends forward and back, the seas are placid and bucolic offshore islands beckon.
Explore West Lombok
- Pura Lingsar
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
- TTaman Wisata Alam Kerandangan
This pleasant, little-visited nature reserve is ideal for escaping the tourist bustle of Senggigi and indulging in a few hours of strolling in the…
- PPura Batu Bolong
It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of…
- GGili Asahan
Gili Asahan is an idyllic spot: soothing winds gust, birds flutter and gather in the grass just before sunset, muted calls to prayer rumble, and the stars…
- IIslamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat
Opened in 2016, and superficially damaged in the 2018 quakes, this towering green-and-gold mosque is the most striking building in Lombok, with fabulous…
- Pura Meru
Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva…
- MMayura Water Palace
Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the…
- MMesjid Nurul Iman
A useful landmark in the heart of Senggigi, although not especially notable otherwise.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Lombok.
See
Pura Lingsar
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
See
Taman Wisata Alam Kerandangan
This pleasant, little-visited nature reserve is ideal for escaping the tourist bustle of Senggigi and indulging in a few hours of strolling in the…
See
Pura Batu Bolong
It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of…
See
Gili Asahan
Gili Asahan is an idyllic spot: soothing winds gust, birds flutter and gather in the grass just before sunset, muted calls to prayer rumble, and the stars…
See
Islamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat
Opened in 2016, and superficially damaged in the 2018 quakes, this towering green-and-gold mosque is the most striking building in Lombok, with fabulous…
See
Pura Meru
Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva…
See
Mayura Water Palace
Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the…
See
Mesjid Nurul Iman
A useful landmark in the heart of Senggigi, although not especially notable otherwise.
Guidebooks
Learn more about West Lombok
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.