Taman Panorama, on the southern edge of Bukittinggi, overlooks the deep Ngarai Sianok (Sianok Canyon), where fruit bats swoop at sunset, as well as the distant volcanoes Gunung Singgalang and Merapi. Here you can also access the labyrinthine Gua Jepang, an extensive network of underground WWII Japanese bunkers built into a cliff face by slave labour in 1942.