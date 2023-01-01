Climbing dormant Gunung Singgalang (2877m) is a more adventurous undertaking than Gunung Merapi. Highly recommended English-speaking guide Dedi (0813 7425 1312), based in Pandai Sikat – the best starting point for the climb – charges 350,000Rp, and the climb is an eight- to nine-hour roundtrip. Otherwise you can arrange trips through Hello Guesthouse for 400,000Rp (minimum two people) including guide, transport and food. There are campsites by the beautiful crater lake, Telago Dewi.