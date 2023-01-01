Climbing dormant Gunung Singgalang (2877m) is a more adventurous undertaking than Gunung Merapi. Highly recommended English-speaking guide Dedi (0813 7425 1312), based in Pandai Sikat – the best starting point for the climb – charges 350,000Rp, and the climb is an eight- to nine-hour roundtrip. Otherwise you can arrange trips through Hello Guesthouse for 400,000Rp (minimum two people) including guide, transport and food. There are campsites by the beautiful crater lake, Telago Dewi.
Gunung Singgalang
West Sumatra
