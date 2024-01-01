Ethno-musicologists make the pilgrimage to the town of Padangpanjang, 19km south of Bukittinggi, to this university where Minangkabau dance and music are preserved and performed. Enquire at your hotel or tour agencies for upcoming performances. Regular buses run between Bukittinggi and Padangpanjang (15,000Rp).
Conservatorium of Traditional Music
West Sumatra
