This extensive network of underground WWII Japanese bunkers built into a cliff face stretches for nearly 1.5km. It was built by local forced labour in 1942, and exploring its tunnels (used as living quarters, prison and torture area, and for storing ammunition and launching offensives) can be a rather spooky experience. English-speaking guides (30,000Rp) are available at the entrance across from Taman Panorama, about 1km from the centre of Bukittinggi.