Silversmiths occupy several old Dutch houses in Koto Gadang, 5km from Bukittinggi. Catch a westbound angkot (3000Rp) or take an hour’s walk from Taman Panorama's Great Wall of China replica. Silver Work (Jl Sawahan 1) by Weli Syar Mak Wan is particularly worth seeking out for his intricate, fine models of traditional houses, delicate rings and more.