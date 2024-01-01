More of a landmark than genuine sight, this central undercover market is popular with locals here to shop for fresh produce and everyday items.
Pasar Bawah
West Sumatra
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.19 MILES
Handicraft and textile fans should not miss this place near Simpang Bukit Batabuah, 7km southeast of Bukittinggi. Dedicated to revitalising the…
House of Rafflesia Luwak Coffee
4.02 MILES
At this plantation in Batang Palupuh, friendly owner Umul Khairi is happy to explain the process of harvesting, drying and roasting kopi luwak – a smooth,…
4.14 MILES
This reserve, 16km north of Bukittinggi, is home to many orchid species, as well as the massive Rafflesia arnoldii and Amorphophallus titanum, the largest…
14.78 MILES
In the village of Silinduang Bulan, 5km north of Batu Sangkar, the heartland of the red Tanah Datar clan of Minangkabau, is this epic palace, a replica of…
10 MILES
Climbing dormant Gunung Singgalang (2877m) is a more adventurous undertaking than Gunung Merapi. Highly recommended English-speaking guide Dedi (0813 7425…
8.99 MILES
The smouldering summit of Gunung Merapi (2891m), one of Sumatra’s most active volcanoes, looms large over Bukittinggi around 16km to the east. If Merapi…
0.26 MILES
Nearby West Sumatra attractions
0.13 MILES
While not particularly attractive (and hence of no real interest to non-Muslim travellers), this central mosque offers a useful landmark for getting your…
0.19 MILES
Pasar Atas is a large, colourful daily market crammed with stalls selling fruit and vegetables, second-hand clothing and crafts.
0.26 MILES
Built in the 1920s to house a clock that was a gift from the Dutch queen, Jam Gadang is Bukittinggi's town emblem and focal point. Independence in 1945…
0.26 MILES
1.45 MILES
Silversmiths occupy several old Dutch houses in Koto Gadang, 5km from Bukittinggi. Catch a westbound angkot (3000Rp) or take an hour’s walk from Taman…
