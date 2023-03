Benteng de Kock was built by the Dutch during the Padri Wars. Other than a few cannons and ramparts, there’s not much to it now apart from the nice gardens and fine views over town. The entrance is down a fairly discreet side street running off Jl Teuku Umar. Connecting it with a depressing zoo (we don’t recommend visiting it) is the attractive Minangkabau-style Limpapeh bridge, stretching 90m above the road. This prominent city landmark was erected in 1992.