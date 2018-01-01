Welcome to Togean Islands
If it takes determination to get to the Togean Islands, it's even harder to leave. You'll hop from one forested golden-beach island to the next, where hammocks are plentiful, worries scarce and the welcome genuine. Most islands have only a few family-run guesthouses, while popular Kadidiri has a small but lively beach scene with night-time bonfires and cold beers all around.
The rich diversity of marine life and astonishing coral formations in the Togeans are a magnet for divers and snorkellers; there are several professional scuba schools for training, courses and recreational dives. For truly spectacular diving, Una Una fits the bill perfectly.
On land, there’s a surprising variety of wildlife to look for in the undisturbed and wild jungles, as well as other remote beaches to find. Around seven ethnic groups share this region, but all are happy to see visitors and are exceptionally hospitable.