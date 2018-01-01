Welcome to Togean Islands

If it takes determination to get to the Togean Islands, it's even harder to leave. You'll hop from one forested golden-beach island to the next, where hammocks are plentiful, worries scarce and the welcome genuine. Most islands have only a few family-run guesthouses, while popular Kadidiri has a small but lively beach scene with night-time bonfires and cold beers all around.

