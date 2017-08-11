Welcome to West Timor

With amazing traditional villages, rugged countryside and empty beaches, West Timor is an undiscovered gem. Deep within its mountainous, lontar palm–studded interior, animist traditions persist alongside tribal dialects, and ikat-clad, betel-nut-chewing chiefs preserve adat (traditional law) in beehive-hut villages. Hit one of the many weekly markets in tribal country and you’ll get a feel for rural Timor life, while eavesdropping on several of the 14 different languages spoken on the island. In West Timor, even Bahasa Indonesia is often a foreign tongue. Except, of course, in Kupang, the coastal capital and East Nusa Tenggara’s top metropolis, which buzzes to a frenetic Indonesian beat.