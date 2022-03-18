Sitting 18km southeast of Singaraja, some six or seven separate waterfalls – all fed by upland streams – pour up to 80m over cliffs in a verdant bamboo…
North Bali
The land on the other side of the map, that's north Bali. Although one-sixth of the island's population lives here, this vast region is overlooked by many visitors who stay cocooned in the south Bali−Ubud axis.
The big draw here is the incredible diving and snorkelling at nearby Pulau Menjangan. Arcing around a nearby bay, booming Pemuteran may be Bali's best beach escape. To the east is Lovina, a sleepy beach strip with cheap hotels and even cheaper sunset beer specials. All along the north coast are interesting little boutique hotels, while inland you'll find quiet treks to waterfalls.
Getting to north Bali for once lives up to the cliché: it's half the fun.
Explore North Bali
- Sekumpul Waterfall
Sitting 18km southeast of Singaraja, some six or seven separate waterfalls – all fed by upland streams – pour up to 80m over cliffs in a verdant bamboo…
- PPura Maduwe Karang
One of the most intriguing temples in north Bali, Pura Maduwe Karang is particularly notable for its sculptured panels, including the famous stone-carved…
- PPemuteran Beach
The grey-brown sand is a little thin and definitely not powdery but you can't beat the setting. The blue waters and surrounding green hills make for a…
- AAir Terjun Singsing
About 5km west of Lovina, a sign points to Air Terjun Singsing (Daybreak Waterfall); about 1km from the main road there's a warung (food stall) on the…
- SSangsit
About 6km northeast of Singaraja is an excellent example of the colourful architectural style of north Bali. Sangsit's Pura Beji is a temple for the subak…
- MMakam Jayaprana
A 20-minute walk up some stone stairs from the southern side of the road, a little west of Labuhan Lalang, will bring you to Jayaprana's grave. There are…
- AAir Terjun Gitgit
Around 11km south of Singaraja, a well-signposted path goes 800m west from the main road to the touristy waterfall, Air Terjun Gitgit. The path is lined…
- PProyek Penyu
Pemuteran is home to the nonprofit Proyek Penyu, run by Reef Seen Divers' Resort. Turtle eggs and small turtles purchased from locals are looked after…
- GGedong Kirtya Library
This small historical library was established in 1928 by Dutch colonialists and named after the Sanskrit for 'to try'. It has a collection of lontar …
