Pemuteran Beach

The grey-brown sand is a little thin and definitely not powdery but you can't beat the setting. The blue waters and surrounding green hills make for a beautiful scene, especially when crimson and orange join the colour palette at sunset. Strolling the beach is popular, as you'd expect. The little fishing village is interesting; walk around to the eastern end of the dogbone to escape a lot of the development. Look for various traditional-style boats being built on the shore.