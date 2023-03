Fringed by mangroves, the sandy cove of Bama is 4km north of Bekol. It’s a popular weekend retreat for local families, but usually peaceful at other times. Canoes (40,000Rp) and snorkelling gear (60,000Rp) can be hired.

Watch out for the cheeky long-tailed macaques here, who are not averse to violently mugging you for any food you might be carrying (if they do get too close for comfort, rangers advise that lifting up a stick as if readying to hit them will see them scarper).