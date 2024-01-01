Kebun Balawan

Visits to this coffee plantation include a wander through coffee groves and an informal tour of the plantation’s factory. It also has thermal pools and a gushing thermal waterfall (5000Rp) set amid lush jungle. Arrange a visit through the Catimor Homestay in Kalisat village.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.48 MILES
The Ijen plateau's most extraordinary sight is the magnificent turquoise sulphur lake of Kawah Ijen. A night hike to the crater in which the lake boils…
21.37 MILES
A droplet of creamy white sand, topped with a tuft of scrub, this tiny island set offshore from Java, nearly halfway to Bali, is surrounded by a ring of…
28.48 MILES
A 20-minute walk up some stone stairs from the southern side of the road, a little west of Labuhan Lalang, will bring you to Jayaprana's grave. There are…
21.22 MILES
Rumoured to have been established in the 18th century by a group of runaway Scots (hence the name), the Glenmore Plantation, which is a few kilometres to…
23.62 MILES
Fringed by mangroves, the sandy cove of Bama is 4km north of Bekol. It’s a popular weekend retreat for local families, but usually peaceful at other times…
Museum Manusia Purbakala Gilimanuk
22.94 MILES
This part of Bali has been occupied for thousands of years. The Museum Manusia Purbakala Gilimanuk is centred on a family of skeletons, thought to be 4000…
21.53 MILES
Located in the same building as the tourist office, this small museum is devoted to culture from the area, with batik and traditional costumes, ceramics…
21.74 MILES
One of the few sights in Banyuwangi is this dragon-encrusted temple, built in 1784. It’s well worth a peek.
