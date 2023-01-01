Rumoured to have been established in the 18th century by a group of runaway Scots (hence the name), the Glenmore Plantation, which is a few kilometres to the east of the town centre, is the most receptive in the area to visitors. Tours of the large plantation, which grows coffee, rubber and various spices and fruits, last an hour or so.

Most people visit as part of a hotel-organised tour, which usually also takes in various cottage-industry visits and a stop at a market.

The plantation runs a community tourism program where guests can go and stay with a village family. You need to arrange this two weeks in advance.