Sukamade Turtle Beach

The park’s major attraction is the protected turtle beach at Sukamade, one of Indonesia’s most important turtle-spawning grounds, where several species come ashore between October and April to lay their eggs. You've a good chance of seeing a turtle here; green turtles and olive ridleys are the most common. Giant leatherbacks used to be seen between December and February, but sightings are rare these days.

Mess Pantai arranges night turtle-watching trips (150,000Rp per person). Rangers gather up the eggs shortly after they are laid and rebury them in a fenced-off zone in order to stop wild pigs digging up and eating all the eggs.