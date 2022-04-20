Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
'Relaxed' is how people most often describe Lovina, and aside from the pushy touts, they are correct. This low-key, low-rise, low-priced beach resort town is a far cry from Kuta. The waves are calm, the beach thin and overamped attractions nil.
Get to the heart of Lovina with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide