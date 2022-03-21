Sprawling just south of the equator and split by the lower reaches of the Sungai Kapuas (the Kapuas River), Pontianak is urban Kalimantan. The main attraction here is the river itself – stroll along the boardwalks or cross by canoe taxi to get a feel for Indonesia's longest waterway.

Pontianak is also the main transport hub of West Kalimantan by air, boat and long-distance bus. From here you can head south by speedboat to Sukadana, north to Sinkawang (or cross-border to Kuching) or east to the Dayak longhouses and national parks of Kapuas Hulu.