Pontianak

Sprawling just south of the equator and split by the lower reaches of the Sungai Kapuas (the Kapuas River), Pontianak is urban Kalimantan. The main attraction here is the river itself – stroll along the boardwalks or cross by canoe taxi to get a feel for Indonesia's longest waterway.

Pontianak is also the main transport hub of West Kalimantan by air, boat and long-distance bus. From here you can head south by speedboat to Sukadana, north to Sinkawang (or cross-border to Kuching) or east to the Dayak longhouses and national parks of Kapuas Hulu.

Explore Pontianak

  • S

    St Joseph's Cathedral

    Pontianak's dramatic domed cathedral was opened in 2015, replacing the earlier 1908 church deemed not large enough to accommodate the city's Catholic…

  • I

    Istana Kadriah

    For an outing that will show you a bit of town, visit the wooden palace of Pontianak's first sultan on the east bank of the Kapuas; in a refurbishment…

  • T

    Tugu Khatulistiwa

    If you want to stand on two hemispheres, you can formally do so here – though continental drift has moved the monument 117m south of the actual equator…

  • T

    Taman Arboretum Sylva

    This small patch of Borneo jungle is a welcome relief from the urban jungle outside. It's a community project with an orchid garden and a boardwalk…

  • M

    Mesjid Abdurrahman

    The wooden Mesjid Abdurrahman stands north of the river where a cannonball reportedly landed after Pontianak's first sultan fired it at a pontianak (the…

  • M

    Museum Provinsi Kalimantan Barat

    In an imposing building this well-maintained collection of artefacts provides an informative English-language overview of local Dayak, Malay and Chinese…

  • K

    Kampung Beting

    This redeveloped section of riverfront between the Sungai Kapuas and Sungai Ladak is a good place to explore 'old Pontianak', with colourful village…

  • K

    Kapuas Indah Building

    Speedboats to Sukadana leave from behind this landmark giant tin shed containing a chaotic market.

