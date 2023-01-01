The striking, modernist Masjid Istiqlal is adorned by patterned geometric grates on the windows. Completed in 1978, it's the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, with five levels representing the five pillars of Islam. Its dome is 45m across and its minaret tops 90m. Non-Muslim visitors are welcome. You have to sign in first and robe up (men should cover their legs, women their legs and arms). Once suitably dressed you’ll be directed to a gallery overlooking the main hall.

During Ramadan more than 200,000 worshippers can be accommodated here. The building was designed by Catholic architect Frederich Silaban.