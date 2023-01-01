Sandwiched in-between a Starbucks and modern Novotel hotel is this impressive 18th-century grand residence. The restored structure has a traditional Chinese curving roof, a tou-kung roof frame and moon gates. Behind it is a tranquil garden with a carp pond. It was the former residence of Khouw Kim An, who was the last 'Mayor of the Chinese' in Batavia.

Inside, visitors can view a few Chinese tapestries and masks, plus portraits of the Khouw family. Look up for the ornate gold detailing on the house's beams.