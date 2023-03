This hill park overlooking Fateh Sagar is topped by a statue of the Rajput hero Maharana Pratap and his beloved horse Chetak, who together defied the Mughals. It takes about 20 minutes to walk up the road to the top. You can stop off at the Hall of Heroes, which contains 20 large paintings on Mewar history and models of Chittorgarh and the Haldighati battlefield.