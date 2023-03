This private folk-art museum, with an uncannily Dalek-like entrance tower, exhibits dresses, tribal jewellery, turbans, dolls, masks, musical instruments, paintings and – its high point – puppets. Diverting one-hour puppet shows (Indian/foreigner ₹30/50), a good reason to visit if you’re travelling with children, are staged at 6pm. It’s 300m north of Chetak Circle in the north of the city.