One kilometre north of Lake Pichola, this lake is ringed by hills and is a popular local hang-out. It was dammed in 1678 by Maharana Jai Singh, but reconstructed by Maharana Fateh Singh in 1888 after heavy rains destroyed the dam. A pleasant drive winds along the east bank, where you can take boat or camel rides. In the middle of the lake is Nehru Park, a garden island. An autorickshaw from the old city costs ₹80 one way.