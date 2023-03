Reached by a steep, elephant-flanked flight of steps, 150m north of the City Palace’s Badi Pol, this busy Indo-Aryan temple was built by Maharana Jagat Singh in 1651. The wonderfully carved main structure enshrines a black stone image of Vishnu as Jagannath, Lord of the Universe. There’s also a brass image of the Garuda (Vishnu’s man-bird vehicle) in a shrine facing the main structure.