This gracious 18th-century haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), set on the water’s edge at Gangaur Ghat, was built by a Mewar prime minister and has since been carefully restored. There are 138 rooms set around courtyards, some arranged to evoke the period during which the house was inhabited, while others house cultural displays, including – intriguingly enough – the world’s biggest turban.

The haveli also houses a gallery featuring a fascinating collection of period photos of Udaipur and a bizarre collection of world-famous monuments carved out of polystyrene.