Salim’s Paper is the largest handmade paper factory in India. The paper is made from fabric scraps, and often decorated with petals or leaves. The 200 or so employees produce 40,000 sheets a day, which is exported all over the world. Tours are available and there’s also a beautiful range of paper products for sale in the showroom.
