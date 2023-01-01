Desert Cultural Centre & Museum

This interesting little museum tells the history of Rajasthan’s princely states and has exhibits on traditional Rajasthani culture. Features include Rajasthani music (with video), textiles, a kavad (a brightly painted mobile story box/shrine made of wood), and a phad (scroll painting) depicting the story of the Rajasthani folk hero Pabuji, used by travelling singers as they recite Pabuji’s epic exploits. It also hosts nightly half-hour puppet shows with English commentary. The ticket includes admission to the Jaisalmer Folklore Museum.