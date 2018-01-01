North east Himalayan motorcycle tour

DAY 1 – GUWAHATI -NAMERI -220KMWe will start early and cross the Brahmaputra River and ride on to Nameri via Tezpur. DAY 2 – NAMERI – DHIRANG – 165KM We will enter Arunachal Pradesh today. As soon as we cross Bhalukpong, the border town of Arunachal Pradesh, the topography changes. DAY 3- DHIRANG – SELA PASS – TAWANG – 145KMWe will start early and hope to cross the 13,700 ftSela Pass as early as possible. There might be some snow on the pass and the going will be slow. DAY 4- TAWANG – P.T.TSOLAKE – TAWANG - 65KMTake a look at the beautiful 400 years old Tawang Monastery, which is supposed to be the second largest Monastery after the Potala Palace in Tibet. HH the Dalai Lama took refuge in this Monastery when he fled Tibet.DAY 5 – TAWANG – BOMDILA – 180KMWe will be riding downhill, but the going will be slow because there will sure be some landslides along the way. DAY 6 - BOMDILA –NAMERI – 120KMWe will be staying over at the Nameri Eco Camp again.DAY 7 – NAMERI – KAZIRANGA (130KM)You might want to go in for a beautiful Nature Walk at Nameri early morning and also drift down the river on a raft before lunch. We will leave for Kaziranga after launch. We will be reaching Kaziranga National Park in the afternoon. We will be staying at an Eco camp set in the middle of a small tea plantation.DAY 8 – KAZIRANGA – JORHAT (100 KMS)At the crack of dawn, you can go in for an elephant safari. The safari lasts for about 1 hour and you can see the animalsupclose. DAY 9 – JORHAT– MON (200 KMS APPROX.)We will ride on good roads for most of the way except the last 45 kms. We will enter Nagaland and into the area of the headhunting warriors today. DAY 10 - MONMon is the headquarters of the Konyak Naga, the most feared of all the warriors of the Naga tribes. We will travel about 45 kilometers today to a village called Lungwa which shares its borders with Myanmar.DAY 11 – MON –MOKOKCHUNG (180 KMS)today we will be going offroad. We will take the dusty backroads to Mokokchung. This road passes through some small villages and coal mines and the roads have been destroyed by the coal trucks. You will hardly meet anyone on the way except for some small tea stalls and maybe some elephants engaged in logging.DAY 12 –MOKOKCHUNG – KOHIMA (180 KMS)We will start early and initially ride on some very well laid road and suddenly take a diversion that is completely offroad. DAY 14 –KOHIMA – KHONOMA – PEREN – DIMAPUR (150KMS)Well….another day of offroading. We will visit the historical village of Khonoma along the way. The people of this village had fought against the British army a century back and then against the invading Japanese army during WW II. The roads are bad but the views are awesome. DAY 15 –DIMAPUR – GUWAHATI/ NONGPOH(300KMS APROX)The home run. We will take a backroad from Dimapur to Guwahati (or Nongpoh)