This small but fascinating market outside the Kohima Local Ground stadium, off Razhü Junction, is a compendium of exotic Naga tribal foods with such delicacies as mefi (wriggling hornet grubs), frogs, silkworms, snails, crabs in small bamboo baskets, dried fish, dog meat, exotic condiments such as dried and fermented bamboo shoots, fiery Raja (King) chillies and plenty of vegetables.

Ask before taking photos. If you buy something, vendors will usually let you snap pictures of their stalls.