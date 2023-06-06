Nagaland

Naga tribal warriors in traditional outfit, Hornbill Festival, Kohima, Nagaland, India

Getty Images/Universal Images Group

Overview

Long considered the ‘wild east’ of India, Nagaland abounds in primeval beauty and tribal culture. Its dazzling hills and valleys, reaching right up to the India–Myanmar border, are other-worldly places where, until not long ago, headhunting Naga tribes fought off intruders and each other. Today Nagas have abandoned headhunting and turned to Christianity. Traditional lifestyles linger strongest in the north, where many people live in thatched longhouses and follow farming and hunting lifestyles. The sense of Naga identity among the 16 or 17 main tribal groups, with multiple languages but cultural similarities, is strong. Traditional attire comes out in full feather-and-spear colour at the many tribal festivals, above all December's Hornbill Festival near Kohima.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kohima War Cemetery

    Kohima War Cemetery

    Nagaland

    The immaculately maintained war cemetery contains the graves of over 1400 British, Indian and other Allied soldiers, killed in or around Kohima in 1944 as…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    Nagaland

    This small but fascinating market outside the Kohima Local Ground stadium, off Razhü Junction, is a compendium of exotic Naga tribal foods with such…

  • Naga Heritage Village

    Naga Heritage Village

    Nagaland

    The Naga Heritage Village, 10km south of Kohima along the Imphal road, has a representative selection of traditional Naga houses and morungs (young people…

  • WWII Museum

    WWII Museum

    Nagaland

    Located within Kisama Heritage Village, 10km south of Kohima, this well-kept museum exhibits war memorabilia from the WWII battles fought in and around…

  • State Museum

    State Museum

    Nagaland

    This well-presented government museum, 2km north of Kohima’s centre, has galleries on two floors featuring tribal costumes, weapons, musical instruments,…

  • Rajbari Park

    Rajbari Park

    Nagaland

    Until it was sacked by the Ahoms in 1536, Dimapur was the capital of the prominent Dimasa Kachari kingdom of eastern Assam. Little grandeur is evident…

Articles

Latest stories from Nagaland

High-angle view of Gangtok City, as seen from the ropeway.

Hiking

Highlights of the Seven Sisters: why Northeast India is the place to travel right now

Oct 10, 2019 • 9 min read

