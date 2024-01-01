Rajbari Park

Nagaland

LoginSave

Until it was sacked by the Ahoms in 1536, Dimapur was the capital of the prominent Dimasa Kachari kingdom of eastern Assam. Little grandeur is evident today, the chief relics being some curious, toadstool-shaped pillars (probably funerary monuments) in a former palace complex in Rajbari Park near the town market.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kohima War Cemetery

    Kohima War Cemetery

    27.86 MILES

    The immaculately maintained war cemetery contains the graves of over 1400 British, Indian and other Allied soldiers, killed in or around Kohima in 1944 as…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    27.85 MILES

    This small but fascinating market outside the Kohima Local Ground stadium, off Razhü Junction, is a compendium of exotic Naga tribal foods with such…

  • State Museum

    State Museum

    27.23 MILES

    This well-presented government museum, 2km north of Kohima’s centre, has galleries on two floors featuring tribal costumes, weapons, musical instruments,…

View more attractions

Nearby Nagaland attractions

1. State Museum

27.23 MILES

This well-presented government museum, 2km north of Kohima’s centre, has galleries on two floors featuring tribal costumes, weapons, musical instruments,…

2. Central Market

27.85 MILES

This small but fascinating market outside the Kohima Local Ground stadium, off Razhü Junction, is a compendium of exotic Naga tribal foods with such…

3. Kohima War Cemetery

27.86 MILES

The immaculately maintained war cemetery contains the graves of over 1400 British, Indian and other Allied soldiers, killed in or around Kohima in 1944 as…