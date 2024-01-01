Until it was sacked by the Ahoms in 1536, Dimapur was the capital of the prominent Dimasa Kachari kingdom of eastern Assam. Little grandeur is evident today, the chief relics being some curious, toadstool-shaped pillars (probably funerary monuments) in a former palace complex in Rajbari Park near the town market.
