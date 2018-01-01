UNESCO's Ajanta And Ellora Caves - A Two Night Heritage Immersion From Aurangabad With Private Transfers

Day 1: Arrive AurangabadYou will be picked up for your full day excursion to the Ajanta Caves, one of India's most impressive archeological sites and also known for its Buddhist art. The thirty caves at Ajanta are set in a steep crescent-shaped hillside. It is a pristine area that was chosen not only for the solitude it provided for meditating Buddhist monks, but also because of its proximity to the main trade routes. The caves are filled with ornate façades, frescoes and wall paintings. A large number of incidents from the life of Buddha are depicted, as well as tales from the Jakata legends. The interior chambers are illuminated by a flood of natural light, enhancing the color and vibrancy of the images. Five of these caves are Chaityas (Places of worship) while the other 25 are Viharas (monasteries). The Ajanta Caves can be chronologically divided into two phases, the early Buddhist caves of 2nd century BC to first century AD and the Mahayana caves dating to 5th century AD. (Ajanta Caves are Closed on Mondays)Overnight hotel: ITC RAMA INTERNATIONAL Day 2: Half-day Excursion Ellora CavesToday, tour the Ellora group of rock-cut caves. The site features over 100 caves, of which 34 caves are open to the public. These caves were excavated out of the vertical basalt cliff in the Charanandri Hills and extend for more than a mile. They consist of 12 Buddhist (caves 1–12), 17 Hindu (caves 13–29) and 5 Jain (caves 30–34) caves. Each group of caves presents the respective deities and mythologies prevalent in the 1st millennium. The associated monasteries were built in proximity and illustrate the religious harmony and spirit of tolerance that was characteristic of ancient India. Cave 5, an architecturally important Buddhist cave, it was designed as a hall with two parallel refectory benches in the center with a Buddha statue in the rear. The most famous of the Buddhist caves is Cave 10, a worship hall called the 'Vishvakarma Cave' (literally the cave of one who accomplishes everything). It is also known as the "Carpenter's Cave", because the artistic finish gives the rock an appearance of wooden beams. At the heart of this cave is a 15-foot statue of Buddha seated in a preaching pose. The most magnificent cave is the Kailashanatha Temple (Cave 16), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This temple features the largest single monolithic rock excavation in the world. It is a chariot shaped monument which depicts Mount Kailasa, the sacred abode of Lord Shiva. You will also have a chance to view the channels near Cave 32 through which volcanic lava once flowed. You will be returned to your hotel.(Ellora Caves are Closed on Tuesdays)Overnight hotel: ITC RAMA INTERNATIONAL Day 3: Depart AurangabadYour tour concludes with transfer to Aurangabad airport.