Sir John Marshall Memorial

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

The preserved Gothic-style 'bungalow' of Sir John Marshall, director of the Archaeological Survey of India, who led the excavation and restoration of Sanchi between 1912 and 1919 and stayed here from 1912 to 1913. Entry is with a ticket to the monuments compound.

    Tribal Museum

    28.31 MILES

    Step through the looking glass into what feels like an enchanted forest at this surreal place that is unlike any museum you will have visited before…

1. Archaeological Museum

0.06 MILES

This fine museum has a small collection of sculptures from the site. The centrepiece is the 3rd-century-BC lions-on-lotus capital from the Ashoka-era…

2. Gate

0.13 MILES

Entrance gate on the road to the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi.

3. Chetiyagiri Vihara

0.29 MILES

The vihara (literally 'resting place'), just outside the monuments compound, was built to house relics of the Buddha's disciples Sariputta and Moggallana,…

4. Buddhist Monuments

0.29 MILES

Emperor Ashoka's 3rd-century BC Great Stupa, and many other stupas, temples, pillars, gateways and monasteries built in succeeding centuries, stand at the…

5. Stupa 2

0.32 MILES

Stupa 2 is halfway down the hill to the west (turn right at Stupa 1). Instead of gateways, ‘medallions’ of flowers, plants, real and fanciful animals,…

6. Stupa 4

0.33 MILES

The 2nd-century BC Stupa 4 stands behind Stupa 3, but only its base is left.

7. Stupa 3

0.34 MILES

Stupa 3 is northeast of the Great Stupa and similar in design, though smaller, with a single, rather fine gateway. It dates from the 2nd century BC and…

8. Great Bowl

0.35 MILES

Behind Monastery 51, partway down the hill towards Stupa 2, is the Great Bowl, carved from a huge boulder, into which food and offerings were placed for…