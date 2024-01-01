The preserved Gothic-style 'bungalow' of Sir John Marshall, director of the Archaeological Survey of India, who led the excavation and restoration of Sanchi between 1912 and 1919 and stayed here from 1912 to 1913. Entry is with a ticket to the monuments compound.
Sir John Marshall Memorial
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
