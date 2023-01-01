Archaeological Museum

This fine museum has a small collection of sculptures from the site. The centrepiece is the 3rd-century-BC lions-on-lotus capital from the Ashoka-era Pillar 10. Other highlights include a yakshi (mythical fairylike being) hanging from a mango tree, and beautifully serene Buddha figures in red sandstone. There are also some interesting photos showing the site pre-restoration. Admission is included with a ticket for the monuments compound.

Next door is the preserved Gothic-style ‘bungalow’ of Sir John Marshall, the director of the Archaeological Survey of India who led the excavation and restoration of Sanchi from 1912 to 1919.