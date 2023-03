Stupa 2 is halfway down the hill to the west (turn right at Stupa 1). Instead of gateways, ‘medallions’ of flowers, plants, real and fanciful animals, people and demigods decorate the surrounding wall – naive in design, but full of energy and imagination.

If you come up from the village by the main route you can walk back down via Stupa 2, although you should be prepared for some fence-hopping at the bottom.