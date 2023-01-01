The imposing colonnaded cube of the former Town Hall Building dates from 1814. It now hosts Kolkata Panorama, an introduction to the city’s heritage through a lively collection of working models, videos and interactive exhibits. It’s interesting if you have an hour to spare, but as you must be accompanied by a guide it can be hard to ‘escape’ quickly. Coverage can be historically selective, and many foreigners may struggle to appreciate the detailed sections on Bengali popular culture.
Town Hall Building
Kolkata (Calcutta)
