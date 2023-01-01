The imposing colonnaded cube of the former Town Hall Building dates from 1814. It now hosts Kolkata Panorama, an introduction to the city’s heritage through a lively collection of working models, videos and interactive exhibits. It’s interesting if you have an hour to spare, but as you must be accompanied by a guide it can be hard to ‘escape’ quickly. Coverage can be historically selective, and many foreigners may struggle to appreciate the detailed sections on Bengali popular culture.