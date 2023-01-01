St John’s Church

This stone-spired 1787 church is ringed by columns and contains a small, portrait-draped room once used as an office by Warren Hastings, India’s first British governor-general. It's on the right as you enter (entry to the main church is via the rear portico). The tree-shaded grounds have several interesting monuments, including the mausoleum of Job Charnock and the relocated Black Hole Memorial. The church is home to an exquisite painting depicting the Last Supper, by 18th-century German artist Johann Zoffany.