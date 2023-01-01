One of Kolkata’s greatest architectural triumphs, the High Court building was built between 1864 and 1872, loosely modelled on the medieval Cloth Hall in Ypres (Belgium). The grand Gothic exterior is best viewed from the south. To enter, you'll have to go to the eastern entrance security desk and apply for an entry pass (carry ID). Once inside, it's fun to explore the endless arches following brigades of lawyers shuffling around in white collar pieces overlaid with flapping black gowns.