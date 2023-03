This slender white monolith, standing atop an octagonal base adorned with marble plaques, commemorates those British officials who died in the siege of Calcutta and the infamous 'Black Hole' incident. The monument was originally erected by Lord Curzon in 1901 in the original site of the Black Hole within Fort William, but was eventually moved to the St John's Church grounds in 1940, where it still stands amid leafy environs.