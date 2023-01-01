Old GPO Building

One of the most iconic buildings on BBD Bagh is the old General Post Office, with its central rotunda soaring nearly 40m around a statue of a lance-wielding mail runner. Most postal transactions, however, are in a building 100m further up Koilaghat St. Outside that is a philatelic bureau where you can get commemorative issues or design yourself a sheet of ₹5 stamps incorporating your own photo (₹300). However, these can take up to seven days to be delivered.